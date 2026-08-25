What is today's price of reptilecoin (REPTILECOIN)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 20.90%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of REPTILECOIN are in circulation?

The circulating supply of REPTILECOIN is 999618916.309221, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own reptilecoin?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of REPTILECOIN across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of reptilecoin today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦19374380.2040688572664000, positioning reptilecoin at rank #7788 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is REPTILECOIN being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of reptilecoin?

The recent price movement of 20.90% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.