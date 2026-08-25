What is Rentible about?

Rentible is a groundbreaking solution bringing decentralized Proptech to the masses, enabling tenants and landlords to conveniently send and receive rental payments in cryptocurrencies while streamlining market verticals.

What makes Rentible unique?

Rentible seeks to position itself as a first-mover in this niche, advancing the move towards a decentralized Proptech economy. It achieves this through crypto-incentivization, a mass-adoption-ready intuitive platform, and the employment of DeFi principles with automated smart contracts, generating an improved user experience while addressing outdated market problems.

What is the current trading price of Rentible?

Rentible (RNB) is currently priced at ₦3.7847843775708665744000 NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Rentible's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Tokenized Real Estate,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in RNB?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Rentible's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6333 with a market capitalization of ₦37848115.43889728832000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about RNB?

With 10000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Rentible's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Rentible stack up against similar assets?

Against other Tokenized Real Estate,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol tokens, RNB continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.