Rentberry Price (BERRY)
The live Rentberry (BERRY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BERRY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BERRY.
Rentberry currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,187, with a circulating supply of 301.47M BERRY. During the last 24 hours, BERRY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.115481, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BERRY moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.50.
The current Market Cap of Rentberry is $ 33.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.50. The circulating supply of BERRY is 301.47M, with a total supply of 301473027.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.19K.
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In 2040, the price of Rentberry could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Rentberry is a transparent home rental service and a price negotiation platform uniting tenants and landlords. It automates all the standard rental tasks from submitting your personal information, credit reports and custom offers, to e-signing rental agreements and online rental payments. Welcome to the Rentberry neighborhood – where new tenants are moving in every day!
Tired of secretive bids? Rentberry is the only platform that provides a transparent rental auction with the ability to submit custom offers. See the current highest proposal and the number of people who applied for the property, so you can make an informed decision.
Apply for Your Future Home No need to overpay. Once you’ve attended an open house, simply fill out an online personalized application. You can also invite your roommates to apply for the same property. Attach your credit and background reports to make a better impression and seal the deal faster.
Pay Rent Online Say goodbye to paper checks! Use Rentberry to schedule your next rental payment. Our secure ACH payment technology allows to connect bank accounts and make rental payments instantly. Sharing the rent? No problem! With Rentberry, you can conveniently split the payments with your roommates.
E-Sign Rental Agreement Your application has been approved – congratulations! No need to run across the town to sign a paper contract. We partnered with HelloSign to offer you the ability to execute legally binding documents online. Rentberry uses SSL encryption technology and provides a secure storage for your contracts.
Schedule Tours Online Found a perfect place? Schedule a tour and see how it looks in real life. Rentberry makes tours scheduling easy as 1-2-3. Pick among dates suggested by a landlord and we’ll inform him about your choice. Or suggest your own date and wait until a landlord approves it.
Request Maintenance Service Maintenance requests are no longer headaches. Tired of making dozens of back-and-forth phone calls or writing emails about a broken sink? Should an issue occur during a long-term apartment renting, just describe it briefly and set the priority of your maintenance request.
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What is Rentberry about?
Rentberry is a transparent home rental service and a price negotiation platform that unites tenants and landlords. It automates standard rental tasks, including submitting personal information, credit reports, and custom offers, as well as e-signing rental agreements and making online rental payments.
What makes Rentberry unique?
Rentberry provides a transparent rental auction, allowing users to submit custom offers and view the current highest proposal and the number of applicants for a property, enabling informed decision-making.
What can Rentberry be used for?
Rentberry can be used for various purposes, including applying for a home, paying rent online, e-signing rental agreements, scheduling tours, and requesting maintenance service. The platform allows users to fill out personalized applications, attach credit and background reports, and make instant rental payments. It also enables users to split payments with roommates, execute legally binding documents online, and submit maintenance requests with ease.
Which blockchain network does Rentberry run on?
Rentberry operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of BERRY?
The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does Rentberry belong to?
Rentberry falls under the Tokenized Real Estate,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA) category. This classification helps investors compare BERRY with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of Rentberry?
Its market capitalization is ₦45078431.20408714856000, placing the asset at rank #6089. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of BERRY is currently circulating?
There are 301473027.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for Rentberry today?
Over the past day, BERRY generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, Rentberry fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
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