About Remilia The Remilia Cult is an edgy, anonymous collective known for creating the NFT projects Milady Maker and Remilio Babies. Fusing anime influences, internet nostalgia, and post-ironic humor, they capture the essence of subcultures like vaporwave, e-girl fashion, and lo-fi aesthetics. Their work often provokes and challenges traditional art norms, pushing boundaries while embracing the chaos of digital culture. Despite facing controversies, Remilia continues to grow an influential and loyal online community that thrives on irony, dark humor, and a collective sense of purpose. The cult’s creative vision lies in redefining how art, memes, and digital identity intersect in the modern age.

What is the current live price of Remilia?

Remilia is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the REMILIA market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Remilia's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7511, supported by a market capitalization of ₦29035361.59998092288000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 998927308.700682 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Remilia's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.