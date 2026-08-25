Relic Price Today

The live Relic (RELIC) price today is $ 0, with a 9.17% change over the past 24 hours. The current RELIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RELIC.

Relic currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 142,593, with a circulating supply of 999.68M RELIC. During the last 24 hours, RELIC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RELIC moved +0.09% in the last hour and +23.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 21.04K.

Relic (RELIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 142.59K$ 142.59K $ 142.59K Volume (24H) $ 21.04K$ 21.04K $ 21.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 142.59K$ 142.59K $ 142.59K Circulation Supply 999.68M 999.68M 999.68M Total Supply 999,678,544.47001 999,678,544.47001 999,678,544.47001

The current Market Cap of Relic is $ 142.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 21.04K. The circulating supply of RELIC is 999.68M, with a total supply of 999678544.47001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 142.59K.