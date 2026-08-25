Relend USDC Price (REUSDC)
The live Relend USDC (REUSDC) price today is $ 0.01760866, with a 0.21% change over the past 24 hours. The current REUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01760866 per REUSDC.
Relend USDC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,795.0, with a circulating supply of 726.63K REUSDC. During the last 24 hours, REUSDC traded between $ 0.01747892 (low) and $ 0.0178275 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.28, while the all-time low was $ 0.01738137.
In short-term performance, REUSDC moved +0.68% in the last hour and +0.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.
The current Market Cap of Relend USDC is $ 12.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of REUSDC is 726.63K, with a total supply of 726630.7231076924. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.80K.
+0.68%
+0.21%
+0.17%
+0.17%
In 2040, the price of Relend USDC could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Solving liquidity fragmentation of L2s with fractional reserve banking.
Relend Network allows for lending and borrowing akin to fractional reserve banking.
Lenders are able to supply assets which act as reserves for a 10x increase in the lending supply.
Borrowers benefit from earning a return on their collateral provided as well as accruing yield on their borrowed funds.
We implement the money multiplier effect to grow economic activity across different L2 ecosystems.
The Relend USDC vault serves as a pre-deposit vault for Relend Network. Users who supply USDC will collect RELEND units and have the option to access Relend Network once live. Collateral markets are selected for competitive yield and long term partner alignment.
Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable and has a different risk profile. Curators are independent, third-party risk experts who use their expertise to offer various Morpho Vaults.
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What is Relend USDC about?
Relend USDC solves liquidity fragmentation of L2s by utilizing fractional reserve banking, allowing for lending and borrowing within the Relend Network.
What makes Relend USDC unique?
Lenders can supply assets that act as reserves, enabling a 10x increase in lending supply. Borrowers benefit from earning returns on their collateral and accruing yield on borrowed funds.
What's the history of Relend USDC?
The Relend USDC vault functions as a pre-deposit vault for the Relend Network, where users supplying USDC collect RELEND units and can access the Relend Network once it's live. Collateral markets are chosen for competitive yields and long-term partner alignment.
What's next for Relend USDC?
Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that allocate deposits to various Morpho Markets, each with a customizable and distinct risk profile, managed by independent third-party risk experts.
What can Relend USDC be used for?
Relend USDC implements the money multiplier effect to stimulate economic activity across different L2 ecosystems.
What is the current price of Relend USDC?
Relend USDC is trading at ₦23.9181236148540455408000, experiencing a price movement of 0.20% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.
How does today's price compare to historical levels?
The ATH of Relend USDC is ₦12605.1719520875264000, while the ATL is ₦23.6093919841439190456000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.
What is the overall valuation of REUSDC today?
The market capitalization sits at ₦17379652.492129299600000, placing the asset at rank #7892 among all cryptocurrencies.
How active is Relend USDC's market participation?
The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with REUSDC.
What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?
With 726630.7231076924 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.
What category does Relend USDC fall under?
Relend USDC is part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.
How does -- impact REUSDC's value proposition?
Operating on the -- network enables REUSDC to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.
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