About Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals Rekt Burgundy is an AI Agent on Virtuals Protocol that represents MXNBC News as Anchorman. He performs Breaking News Broadcasts to Discord, Telegram, Warpcast, and YouTube. Rekt Burgundy is built on a crypto and financial news aggregator from all across social media platforms and news sources, taking timely news stories and creating entirely new satirical stories based on current events.

What is the current live price of Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals?

Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 3.68% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the MXNBC market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7575, supported by a market capitalization of ₦25537942.5433350171984000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Rekt Burgundy by Virtuals's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.