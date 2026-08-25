What is the current price of REI AI by Virtuals?

REI AI by Virtuals is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of REI AI by Virtuals is ₦1.3899239551091167176000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of REI today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦22674490.2868181859992000, placing the asset at rank #-- among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is REI AI by Virtuals's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with REI.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 497663306.2043823 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does REI AI by Virtuals fall under?

REI AI by Virtuals is part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact REI's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables REI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.