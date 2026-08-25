What is REGENT about?

REGENT represents a novel approach to LLM architecture, drawing inspiration from Daniel Kahneman's dual-process theory of cognition outlined in *Thinking Fast and Slow*. REGENT implements a split-mind system that separates AI responses into distinct intuitive and reasoned phases, mirroring the human brain's System 1 (fast, intuitive) and System 2 (slow, deliberative) thinking processes. Combined with a modified RAG memory store, this allows the AI to "think step by step" in the same way that humans do — with an internal reasoning monologue operating over the babble from a brilliant but unreliable intuition.

What is the real-time price of Regent today?

The live price of Regent stands at ₦, moving 0.50% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for REGENT?

REGENT has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Regent showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is REGENT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests REGENT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Regent?

With a market cap of ₦503655401.81059722672000, Regent is ranked #3833, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has REGENT seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Regent compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence REGENT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (60000000000.0 tokens), category performance within Base Ecosystem,Clanker Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.