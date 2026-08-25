Regen Price Today

The live Regen (REGEN) price today is $ 0.00125236, with a 0.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current REGEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00125236 per REGEN.

Regen currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 186,821, with a circulating supply of 148.35M REGEN. During the last 24 hours, REGEN traded between $ 0.00123631 (low) and $ 0.00128453 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 5.07, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REGEN moved -0.33% in the last hour and +24.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 162.94.

Regen (REGEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 186.82K$ 186.82K $ 186.82K Volume (24H) $ 162.94$ 162.94 $ 162.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 186.82K$ 186.82K $ 186.82K Circulation Supply 148.35M 148.35M 148.35M Total Supply 148,354,422.875587 148,354,422.875587 148,354,422.875587

The current Market Cap of Regen is $ 186.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 162.94. The circulating supply of REGEN is 148.35M, with a total supply of 148354422.875587. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 186.82K.