About AIKA AIKA is a community-owned memecoin launched through pump.fun, inspired by the art of 24Kenva. Like many current memecoins, AIKA lacks utility or function beyond its hedonic value and potential trading excitement. Notably, the artist whose work was used to create the token, without their consent, has taken responsibility for the project despite having limited control over its supply.

What is the current price of Reflections of Dissonance AI?

Reflections of Dissonance AI (AIKA) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 1.51% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Reflections of Dissonance AI play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, AIKA often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is AIKA being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, AIKA recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Reflections of Dissonance AI?

There are 988404514.380302 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of AIKA?

Reflections of Dissonance AI currently holds market rank #7820 with a market capitalization of ₦21240692.7267465232576000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Reflections of Dissonance AI performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of 1.51% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Reflections of Dissonance AI compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, AIKA demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.