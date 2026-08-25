Reflect Price Today

The live Reflect (RFL) price today is $ 0.00146777, with a 2.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RFL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00146777 per RFL.

Reflect currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 28,324, with a circulating supply of 19.68M RFL. During the last 24 hours, RFL traded between $ 0.00143637 (low) and $ 0.00156938 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.58, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RFL moved -0.66% in the last hour and +29.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 32.04.

Reflect (RFL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 28.32K$ 28.32K $ 28.32K Volume (24H) $ 32.04$ 32.04 $ 32.04 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.98K$ 35.98K $ 35.98K Circulation Supply 19.68M 19.68M 19.68M Total Supply 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0 25,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Reflect is $ 28.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 32.04. The circulating supply of RFL is 19.68M, with a total supply of 25000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.98K.