Reddex Price Today

The live Reddex (LQDX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LQDX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LQDX.

Reddex currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 25,381, with a circulating supply of 120.99M LQDX. During the last 24 hours, LQDX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.184119, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LQDX moved -- in the last hour and -0.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.42.

Reddex (LQDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.38K$ 25.38K $ 25.38K Volume (24H) $ 13.42$ 13.42 $ 13.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 83.91K$ 83.91K $ 83.91K Circulation Supply 120.99M 120.99M 120.99M Total Supply 400,000,000.0 400,000,000.0 400,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Reddex is $ 25.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.42. The circulating supply of LQDX is 120.99M, with a total supply of 400000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 83.91K.