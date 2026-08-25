What is Redacted GDUPI About?

$GDUPI is a token born from a mix of art, absurdity, creativity, and culture. Created as a "stupi" idea by a serious artist, it explores how art and community intersect with tokenized memes. More than just a token, it's a vibecoin — a character embraced by the Base and Farcaster ecosystems.

What Makes Redacted GDUPI Unique?

With its unique blend of humor, art, and culture, $GDUPI is poised to become one of Base's most iconic memes.

What is the current trading price of redacted gdupi?

redacted gdupi (GDUPI) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing redacted gdupi's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in GDUPI?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is redacted gdupi's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6175 with a market capitalization of ₦78780966.38460392712000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about GDUPI?

With 99999999999.99998 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to redacted gdupi's recent performance?

The price range between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does redacted gdupi stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,Base Ecosystem,Base Meme tokens, GDUPI continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.