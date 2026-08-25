Redacted Price Today

The live Redacted (RDAC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current RDAC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RDAC.

Redacted currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 21,436, with a circulating supply of 646.38M RDAC. During the last 24 hours, RDAC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.101804, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RDAC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Redacted (RDAC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.44K$ 21.44K $ 21.44K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.16K$ 33.16K $ 33.16K Circulation Supply 646.38M 646.38M 646.38M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Redacted is $ 21.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RDAC is 646.38M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.16K.