Red Kite Price (PKF)
The live Red Kite (PKF) price today is $ 0.00241669, with a 1.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current PKF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00241669 per PKF.
Red Kite currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 372,589, with a circulating supply of 154.17M PKF. During the last 24 hours, PKF traded between $ 0.00240298 (low) and $ 0.00244593 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.91, while the all-time low was $ 0.00160221.
In short-term performance, PKF moved +0.24% in the last hour and +31.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 98.74.
The current Market Cap of Red Kite is $ 372.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 98.74. The circulating supply of PKF is 154.17M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 483.34K.
+0.24%
-1.18%
+31.51%
+31.51%
In 2040, the price of Red Kite could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What Is PolkaFoundry (PKF)? PolkaFoundry is a platform for building DeFi dapps for the Polkadot ecosystem. It includes:
A blockchain which is built on Substrate, is EVM-compatible, and supports several UX-enabling features for dApps. The blockchain will work as a Polkadot parachain or parathread. A bunch of DeFi-friendly services for dapp builders. These include both built-in services and integration with external ones. Who is behind PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry was founded back in 2018 by Thi Truong, who was then a key member of Kyber Network's core team.
The PolkaFoundry team now consists of 20+ members located in several countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Canada, and India.
Advisory board includes the DuckDAO leaders; Garlam Won who is behind the marketing of Harmony, Mantra DAO, Kylin; and Lester Lim - founder of X21 Digital.
Who is backing PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry has completed a $1.9M Private Sale Round, backed by DuckDAO, Signum Capital, Master Ventures, AU21 Capital, BlockDream Fund, Magnus Capital, X21 Digital, Rarestone Capital, PNYX Ventrues, and several other renown ventures.
What Makes PolkaFoundry Unique? Leveraging the interoperability and scalability of the Substrate framework and the growing ecosystem of Polkadot EVM compatible, strait-forward to migrate DeFi dapps from Ethereum Come with DeFi-friendly services Built-in UX-enabling features which allow developers to build frictionless-UX so that dapps can approach normal people outside the crypto community. This is the key point for blockchain to reach mass adoption. What is the Tokenomics of PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tokens? Token Name: PolkaFoundry Token Symbol: PKF Total Supply: 200,000,000 PKF token is an Ethereum's ERC-20 token. In the future, when PolkaFoundry blockchain launches the mainnet, PKF token holders can swap ERC-20 PKF token for native PKF coin at the rate of 1 for 1.
Token Utility:
Payment for transaction fees Staking for collators to earn share of block rewards Staking to participate in the on-chain governance process and earn rewards for voting on proposals Payment for PolkaFoundry & partners' services
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is Red Kite's current price?
Red Kite trades at ₦3.2826285565614659672000, reflecting a price movement of -1.18% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of PKF?
With a market cap of ₦506093578.92848484632000, PKF is ranked #3851 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Red Kite generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of PKF?
There are 154172137.6777362 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Red Kite fluctuated between ₦3.2640060449813883824000 and ₦3.3223457147380865784000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Red Kite compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦3952.6993944584808000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence PKF?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem,OKX Ventures Portfolio category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does PKF behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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