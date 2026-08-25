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The live Red Kite price today is 0.00241669 USD.PKF market cap is 372,589 USD. Track real-time PKF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Red Kite price today is 0.00241669 USD.PKF market cap is 372,589 USD. Track real-time PKF to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Red Kite Price (PKF)

Unlisted

1 PKF to USD Live Price:

$0.00241028
$0.00241028$0.00241028
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Red Kite (PKF) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:13:02 (UTC+8)

Red Kite Price Today

The live Red Kite (PKF) price today is $ 0.00241669, with a 1.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current PKF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00241669 per PKF.

Red Kite currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 372,589, with a circulating supply of 154.17M PKF. During the last 24 hours, PKF traded between $ 0.00240298 (low) and $ 0.00244593 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.91, while the all-time low was $ 0.00160221.

In short-term performance, PKF moved +0.24% in the last hour and +31.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 98.74.

Red Kite (PKF) Market Information

$ 372.59K
$ 372.59K$ 372.59K

$ 98.74
$ 98.74$ 98.74

$ 483.34K
$ 483.34K$ 483.34K

154.17M
154.17M 154.17M

200,000,000.0
200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Red Kite is $ 372.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 98.74. The circulating supply of PKF is 154.17M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 483.34K.

Red Kite Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00240298
$ 0.00240298$ 0.00240298
24H Low
$ 0.00244593
$ 0.00244593$ 0.00244593
24H High

$ 0.00240298
$ 0.00240298$ 0.00240298

$ 0.00244593
$ 0.00244593$ 0.00244593

$ 2.91
$ 2.91$ 2.91

$ 0.00160221
$ 0.00160221$ 0.00160221

+0.24%

-1.18%

+31.51%

+31.51%

Price Prediction for Red Kite

Red Kite (PKF) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PKF in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Red Kite (PKF) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Red Kite could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Red Kite will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for PKF price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Red Kite Price Prediction.

What is Red Kite (PKF)

What Is PolkaFoundry (PKF)? PolkaFoundry is a platform for building DeFi dapps for the Polkadot ecosystem. It includes:

A blockchain which is built on Substrate, is EVM-compatible, and supports several UX-enabling features for dApps. The blockchain will work as a Polkadot parachain or parathread. A bunch of DeFi-friendly services for dapp builders. These include both built-in services and integration with external ones. Who is behind PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry was founded back in 2018 by Thi Truong, who was then a key member of Kyber Network's core team.

The PolkaFoundry team now consists of 20+ members located in several countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Canada, and India.

Advisory board includes the DuckDAO leaders; Garlam Won who is behind the marketing of Harmony, Mantra DAO, Kylin; and Lester Lim - founder of X21 Digital.

Who is backing PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry has completed a $1.9M Private Sale Round, backed by DuckDAO, Signum Capital, Master Ventures, AU21 Capital, BlockDream Fund, Magnus Capital, X21 Digital, Rarestone Capital, PNYX Ventrues, and several other renown ventures.

What Makes PolkaFoundry Unique? Leveraging the interoperability and scalability of the Substrate framework and the growing ecosystem of Polkadot EVM compatible, strait-forward to migrate DeFi dapps from Ethereum Come with DeFi-friendly services Built-in UX-enabling features which allow developers to build frictionless-UX so that dapps can approach normal people outside the crypto community. This is the key point for blockchain to reach mass adoption. What is the Tokenomics of PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tokens? Token Name: PolkaFoundry Token Symbol: PKF Total Supply: 200,000,000 PKF token is an Ethereum's ERC-20 token. In the future, when PolkaFoundry blockchain launches the mainnet, PKF token holders can swap ERC-20 PKF token for native PKF coin at the rate of 1 for 1.

Token Utility:

Payment for transaction fees Staking for collators to earn share of block rewards Staking to participate in the on-chain governance process and earn rewards for voting on proposals Payment for PolkaFoundry & partners' services

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Red Kite (PKF) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Red Kite

What is Red Kite's current price?

Red Kite trades at ₦3.2826285565614659672000, reflecting a price movement of -1.18% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of PKF?

With a market cap of ₦506093578.92848484632000, PKF is ranked #3851 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Red Kite generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of PKF?

There are 154172137.6777362 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Red Kite fluctuated between ₦3.2640060449813883824000 and ₦3.3223457147380865784000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Red Kite compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦3952.6993944584808000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence PKF?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Launchpad,Ethereum Ecosystem,OKX Ventures Portfolio category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does PKF behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Red Kite

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:13:02 (UTC+8)

Red Kite (PKF) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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