RECORD Nexus is a modular blockchain ecosystem that redefines how intellectual property (IP) — starting with music — is transformed into powerful financial products. By building a decentralized infrastructure, RECORD Nexus makes IP assets liquid, programmable, and globally accessible. It creates a transparent, scalable marketplace where royalties and IP-derived income can be efficiently traded, financed, and distributed. Focused on solving historical challenges like illiquidity, opacity, and exclusivity, RECORD Nexus empowers creators, investors, and rights holders alike, opening the door to a truly borderless, democratized IP economy. As it evolves, the platform is designed to expand beyond music into other creative and industrial sectors, reshaping how the world values and interacts with IP.

What is the current live price of Record Nexus?

Record Nexus is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.19% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the RECORD market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Record Nexus's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7625, supported by a market capitalization of ₦24202663.6386173316432000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Record Nexus's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.