Rebirth and New Hope Price Today

The live Rebirth and New Hope (REBIRTH) price today is $ 0, with a 14.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current REBIRTH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per REBIRTH.

Rebirth and New Hope currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,823, with a circulating supply of 994.03M REBIRTH. During the last 24 hours, REBIRTH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, REBIRTH moved +0.14% in the last hour and +36.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Rebirth and New Hope (REBIRTH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.82K$ 34.82K $ 34.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.82K$ 34.82K $ 34.82K Circulation Supply 994.03M 994.03M 994.03M Total Supply 994,033,437.392834 994,033,437.392834 994,033,437.392834

The current Market Cap of Rebirth and New Hope is $ 34.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of REBIRTH is 994.03M, with a total supply of 994033437.392834. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.82K.