Real Smurf Cat Price Today

The live Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMURFCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SMURFCAT.

Real Smurf Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 561,417, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SMURFCAT. During the last 24 hours, SMURFCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SMURFCAT moved +0.50% in the last hour and +29.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 561.42K$ 561.42K $ 561.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 561.42K$ 561.42K $ 561.42K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Real Smurf Cat is $ 561.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SMURFCAT is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 561.42K.