What is Real MXN about?

Real MXN (MXNe) is a Mexican peso-backed stablecoin issued by Brale in partnership with Etherfuse. It is designed to power on-chain payments and facilitate foreign exchange (FX) transactions within the local Mexican economy.

What can Real MXN be used for?

Real MXN is utilized for several key purposes, including remittances, merchant payments, and payroll. It offers a direct on-chain solution to reduce fees and complexity for remittances, which is particularly significant as Mexico is one of the largest recipients of remittances globally. Additionally, businesses can use MXNe to settle invoices, payroll, and daily operations in Pesos on-chain, thereby minimizing FX exposure.

What makes Real MXN unique?

Real MXN is unique in that it is redeemable 1:1 for the equivalent value of Mexican Pesos, ensuring stability and trust. It is available on multiple blockchain platforms, including Base, Solana, and Stellar, making it versatile and accessible for various use cases.

What's the history of Real MXN?

Real MXN was issued by Brale in partnership with Etherfuse, aiming to address the need for efficient on-chain payments and FX solutions in Mexico. The stablecoin was designed to leverage blockchain technology to reduce costs and complexities associated with traditional financial transactions.

What's next for Real MXN?

Real MXN is continuously expanding its accessibility and usability. It can be acquired through direct onboarding with Brale to mint new MXNe, via onramping on Capa Finance, or by swapping in the MXNe/USDC liquidity pool on Aerodrome. These multiple acquisition methods enhance its adoption and utility in the financial ecosystem.

Which blockchain network does Real MXN run on?

Real MXN operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MXNE?

The token is priced at ₦80.42045372794117328000, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Real MXN belong to?

Real MXN falls under the Stablecoins,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Stellar Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare MXNE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Real MXN?

Its market capitalization is ₦114920320.36706521240000, placing the asset at rank #5719. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MXNE is currently circulating?

There are 1428994.67 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Real MXN today?

Over the past day, MXNE generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Real MXN fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.