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The live Real MXN price today is 0.059206 USD.MXNE market cap is 84,605 USD. Track real-time MXNE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Real MXN price today is 0.059206 USD.MXNE market cap is 84,605 USD. Track real-time MXNE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Real MXN Price (MXNE)

Unlisted

1 MXNE to USD Live Price:

$0.059206
$0.059206$0.059206
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Real MXN (MXNE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:11:26 (UTC+8)

Real MXN Price Today

The live Real MXN (MXNE) price today is $ 0.059206, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MXNE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.059206 per MXNE.

Real MXN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 84,605, with a circulating supply of 1.43M MXNE. During the last 24 hours, MXNE traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.072498, while the all-time low was $ 0.02496541.

In short-term performance, MXNE moved -- in the last hour and +1.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 110.02.

Real MXN (MXNE) Market Information

$ 84.61K
$ 84.61K$ 84.61K

$ 110.02
$ 110.02$ 110.02

$ 84.61K
$ 84.61K$ 84.61K

1.43M
1.43M 1.43M

1,428,994.67
1,428,994.67 1,428,994.67

The current Market Cap of Real MXN is $ 84.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 110.02. The circulating supply of MXNE is 1.43M, with a total supply of 1428994.67. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.61K.

Real MXN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.072498
$ 0.072498$ 0.072498

$ 0.02496541
$ 0.02496541$ 0.02496541

--

--

+1.26%

+1.26%

Price Prediction for Real MXN

Real MXN (MXNE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MXNE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Real MXN (MXNE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Real MXN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Real MXN will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MXNE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Real MXN Price Prediction.

What is Real MXN (MXNE)

Issued by Brale in partnership with Etherfuse, Real MXN (MXNe) is a Mexican peso-backed stablecoin powering onchain payments and FX in the local Mexican economy.

MXNe is used for

  • Remittances: Mexico is one of the largest recipients of remittances worldwide, and MXNe offers a direct on-chain solution to reduce fees and complexity.
  • Merchant Payments and Payroll: Businesses can settle invoices, payroll, and daily operations in Pesos on-chain, minimizing FX exposure.

MXNe is redeemable 1:1 for the equal value of Mexican Pesos, and is available on Base, Solana, and Stellar. MXNe can be acquired by directly onboarding with Brale to mint new MXNe, by onramping on Capa Finance, and by swapping in the MXNe/USDC liquidity pool on Aerodrome.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Real MXN (MXNE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemSolana EcosystemStablecoins

About Real MXN

What is Real MXN about?

Real MXN (MXNe) is a Mexican peso-backed stablecoin issued by Brale in partnership with Etherfuse. It is designed to power on-chain payments and facilitate foreign exchange (FX) transactions within the local Mexican economy.

What can Real MXN be used for?

Real MXN is utilized for several key purposes, including remittances, merchant payments, and payroll. It offers a direct on-chain solution to reduce fees and complexity for remittances, which is particularly significant as Mexico is one of the largest recipients of remittances globally. Additionally, businesses can use MXNe to settle invoices, payroll, and daily operations in Pesos on-chain, thereby minimizing FX exposure.

What makes Real MXN unique?

Real MXN is unique in that it is redeemable 1:1 for the equivalent value of Mexican Pesos, ensuring stability and trust. It is available on multiple blockchain platforms, including Base, Solana, and Stellar, making it versatile and accessible for various use cases.

What's the history of Real MXN?

Real MXN was issued by Brale in partnership with Etherfuse, aiming to address the need for efficient on-chain payments and FX solutions in Mexico. The stablecoin was designed to leverage blockchain technology to reduce costs and complexities associated with traditional financial transactions.

What's next for Real MXN?

Real MXN is continuously expanding its accessibility and usability. It can be acquired through direct onboarding with Brale to mint new MXNe, via onramping on Capa Finance, or by swapping in the MXNe/USDC liquidity pool on Aerodrome. These multiple acquisition methods enhance its adoption and utility in the financial ecosystem.

Which blockchain network does Real MXN run on?

Real MXN operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of MXNE?

The token is priced at ₦80.42045372794117328000, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Real MXN belong to?

Real MXN falls under the Stablecoins,Solana Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Stellar Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare MXNE with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Real MXN?

Its market capitalization is ₦114920320.36706521240000, placing the asset at rank #5719. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of MXNE is currently circulating?

There are 1428994.67 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Real MXN today?

Over the past day, MXNE generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Real MXN fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Real MXN

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:11:26 (UTC+8)

Real MXN (MXNE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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