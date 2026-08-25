What is Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault about?

The Re7 WBTC Morpho vault, curated by Re7 Labs, is designed to offer above-market WBTC yields by implementing leveraged-yield strategies and supporting high-yield WBTC markets.

What makes Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault unique?

Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults capable of allocating deposits across multiple Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable, featuring a distinct risk profile. Curators, acting as independent, third-party risk experts, leverage their expertise to create diverse Morpho Vaults.

What is the current price of Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault?

The live price of Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault (RE7WBTC) is ₦109879609.90217331472000 NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault positioned in the market?

Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault currently sits at market rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of ₦108606867.86347654616000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of RE7WBTC?

The circulating supply of RE7WBTC is 0.9884228633263402 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault?

During the last 24 hours, Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault traded within a range of ₦107331409.19289355184000 (24-hour low) and ₦112184672.05763587208000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault reached an all-time high of ₦173280364.86291010160000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦83893667.59448080744000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is RE7WBTC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Re7 WBTC Morpho Vault?

The current price movement of 2.30% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Morpho Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.