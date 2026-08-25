Re7 USDT Morpho Vault Price (RE7USDT)
The live Re7 USDT Morpho Vault (RE7USDT) price today is $ 1.26, with a 2.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current RE7USDT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.26 per RE7USDT.
Re7 USDT Morpho Vault currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,458, with a circulating supply of 19.42K RE7USDT. During the last 24 hours, RE7USDT traded between $ 1.23 (low) and $ 1.29 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.52, while the all-time low was $ 0.873962.
In short-term performance, RE7USDT moved -0.32% in the last hour and +23.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.
The current Market Cap of Re7 USDT Morpho Vault is $ 24.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of RE7USDT is 19.42K, with a total supply of 19422.46733998388. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.46K.
-0.32%
+2.22%
+23.71%
+23.71%
In 2040, the price of Re7 USDT Morpho Vault could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The Re7 USDT Morpho vault curated by Re7 Labs aims to provide an above-market USDT yield by enabling leveraged-yield strategies and supporting high-yield USDT markets. Learn more about RE7 Labs curations in the forum.
Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019 having deployed over $100m of assets. We bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies as well as further strategies like our Liquid Token fund. As DeFi-native managers, we have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.
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About Re7 USDT Morpho Vault The Re7 USDT Morpho vault, curated by Re7 Labs, aims to provide an above-market USDT yield by enabling leveraged-yield strategies and supporting high-yield USDT markets. Learn more about RE7 Labs curations in the forum. Uniqueness of Re7 USDT Morpho Vault Re7 has been providing liquidity in DeFi since 2019, having deployed over $100m of assets. We bring practical experience to risk management from years of managing stablecoin and ETH yield strategies, as well as further strategies like our Liquid Token fund. History of Re7 USDT Morpho Vault As DeFi-native managers, we have focused on enabling yield strategies, providing early liquidity to various DeFi protocols, and have worked with teams throughout the space on a close basis to grow DeFi liquidity while managing risk.
What is the current live price of Re7 USDT Morpho Vault?
Re7 USDT Morpho Vault is priced at ₦1711.4780883222288000, showing a price movement of 2.21% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the RE7USDT market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₦1670.7286100288424000 and ₦1752.2275666156152000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is Re7 USDT Morpho Vault's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of ₦33221691.33665481904000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 19422.46733998388 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence Re7 USDT Morpho Vault's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
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