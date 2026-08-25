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The live RCADE Network price today is 0 USD.RCADE market cap is 50,825 USD. Track real-time RCADE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live RCADE Network price today is 0 USD.RCADE market cap is 50,825 USD. Track real-time RCADE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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RCADE Network Logo

RCADE Network Price (RCADE)

Unlisted

1 RCADE to USD Live Price:

$0.00000607
$0.00000607$0.00000607
-14.97%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
RCADE Network (RCADE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:10:29 (UTC+8)

RCADE Network Price Today

The live RCADE Network (RCADE) price today is $ 0, with a 14.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current RCADE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RCADE.

RCADE Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,825, with a circulating supply of 8.30B RCADE. During the last 24 hours, RCADE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00305157, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RCADE moved -0.24% in the last hour and -32.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

RCADE Network (RCADE) Market Information

$ 50.83K
$ 50.83K$ 50.83K

--
----

$ 244.95K
$ 244.95K$ 244.95K

8.30B
8.30B 8.30B

40,000,000,000.0
40,000,000,000.0 40,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RCADE Network is $ 50.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RCADE is 8.30B, with a total supply of 40000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 244.95K.

RCADE Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00305157
$ 0.00305157$ 0.00305157

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.24%

-14.04%

-32.21%

-32.21%

Price Prediction for RCADE Network

RCADE Network (RCADE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RCADE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
RCADE Network (RCADE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of RCADE Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price RCADE Network will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RCADE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking RCADE Network Price Prediction.

What is RCADE Network (RCADE)

For decades, gamers have poured passion, time, skill, and more recently, money into games with little to show aside from exp, achievements, and in-game assets. Thanks to blockchain technology, RCADE aims to unite gamers worldwide via an interoperable token, allowing users to accrue value in-game, and move said value to another game within the Revolving Games publisher ecosystem and RCADE chain. RCADE facilitates a decentralized economy driven by the community, contributors, and gamers.

The RCADE Foundation was established to focus on the long-term vision of decentralizing games and empowering gamers. The RCADE Foundation intends to bring this vision to life through community-driven governance, key technology, services, and content partnerships, driven by its board’s strategic planning. Moreover, the proposed $RCADE token is anticipated to facilitate governance and power the game's backbone which we believe will bring gamers into the “centre” of the ecosystem. We are confident that all of these items support the mission to realize our shared vision of a democratized and inclusive future for gaming.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

RCADE Network (RCADE) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemBNB Chain EcosystemGaming (GameFi)

About RCADE Network

What is the live trading price of RCADE Network today?

The current trading price of RCADE Network stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for RCADE?

RCADE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for RCADE Network?

In the last 24 hours, RCADE Network has seen a price movement of -14.04%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has RCADE Network traded in today?

Within the past day, RCADE Network fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RCADE Network

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:10:29 (UTC+8)

RCADE Network (RCADE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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