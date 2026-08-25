RCADE Network Price Today

The live RCADE Network (RCADE) price today is $ 0, with a 14.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current RCADE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RCADE.

RCADE Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 50,825, with a circulating supply of 8.30B RCADE. During the last 24 hours, RCADE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00305157, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RCADE moved -0.24% in the last hour and -32.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

RCADE Network (RCADE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.83K$ 50.83K $ 50.83K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 244.95K$ 244.95K $ 244.95K Circulation Supply 8.30B 8.30B 8.30B Total Supply 40,000,000,000.0 40,000,000,000.0 40,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of RCADE Network is $ 50.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RCADE is 8.30B, with a total supply of 40000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 244.95K.