Raven Protocol Price (RAVEN)
The live Raven Protocol (RAVEN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAVEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RAVEN.
Raven Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 621,992, with a circulating supply of 10.00B RAVEN. During the last 24 hours, RAVEN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00454777, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, RAVEN moved +0.18% in the last hour and +9.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Raven Protocol is $ 621.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RAVEN is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 621.99K.
+0.18%
-0.40%
+9.47%
+9.47%
In 2040, the price of Raven Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Raven Protocol's specific use case is to perform AI training where speed is the key. We're taking a 1M image dataset that takes 2-3 weeks to train on AWS down to 2-3 hours on Raven. AI companies will be able to train models better and faster.
Raven Protocol is creating a self-sustaining and dynamic ecosystem for:
Customers who want to train their AI engines; and/or Contributors who would like to share their compute resources in the form of Computers, Smartphones, or even a server rack. Raven Tokens (RAVEN) will work as the common ground to facilitate a secure transaction that will take place inside our ecosystem. Enterprise clients who want to rent compute power will do so with RAVEN and contributors of the compute power will be rewarded in RAVEN.
Raven is creating a network of compute nodes that utilize idle compute power for the purposes of AI training where speed is the key. A native token is the key to bootstrapping a nascent network.
We want to incentivize and reward people all over the world to contribute their compute power to our network. Additionally, we will reward token holders for running masternodes which will be responsible for orchestrating the training of various deep neural networks.
Our consensus mechanism is something we call Proof-of-Calculation. Proof-of-Calculation will be the primary guideline for the regulation and distribution of incentives to the compute nodes in the network. Following are the two prime deciders for the incentive distribution:
Speed: Depending upon how fast a node can perform gradient calculations (in a neural network) and return it back to the Gradient Collector.
Redundancy: The 3 fastest redundant calculation will only qualify for receiving the incentive. This will make sure that the gradients that are getting returned are genuine and of the highest quality.
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What is Raven Protocol about?
Raven Protocol is creating a self-sustaining and dynamic ecosystem for customers who want to train their AI engines and contributors who share their compute resources. The ecosystem facilitates secure transactions using Raven Tokens (RAVEN), enabling enterprise clients to rent compute power and rewarding contributors for their resources.
What makes Raven Protocol unique?
Raven Protocol stands out by utilizing idle compute power for AI training, focusing on speed. It achieves this through its Proof-of-Calcitation consensus mechanism, which incentivizes nodes based on their calculation speed and redundancy, ensuring high-quality and genuine gradients for neural network training.
What can Raven Protocol be used for?
Raven Protocol can be used to train AI models faster and more efficiently. It allows customers to rent compute power for AI training and rewards contributors for sharing their resources, such as computers, smartphones, or server racks, through the Raven Token (RAVEN).
What is Raven Protocol's current price?
Raven Protocol trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -0.40% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of RAVEN?
With a market cap of ₦844861650.08866645696000, RAVEN is ranked #3310 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Raven Protocol generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of RAVEN?
There are 10000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Raven Protocol fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Raven Protocol compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦6.1773084966104622776000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence RAVEN?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does RAVEN behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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