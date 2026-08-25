ratomilton Price (MILTON)
The live ratomilton (MILTON) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current MILTON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MILTON.
ratomilton currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,643.66, with a circulating supply of 998.59M MILTON. During the last 24 hours, MILTON traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01386821, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MILTON moved -- in the last hour and +26.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of ratomilton is $ 14.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MILTON is 998.59M, with a total supply of 998585321.390061. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.64K.
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--
+26.06%
+26.06%
In 2040, the price of ratomilton could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The project is a memecoin for Milton, the viral dancing rat on Tiktok. Meet Milton, the TikTok-famous dancing rat taking the crypto world by storm! Known for his groovy moves, Milton's now the face of a new memecoin on Solana: $MILTON. Fast, fun, and powered by the Solana blockchain, $MILTON is all about community vibes and meme magic. Join the party, grab some $MILTON, and dance your way into the future of decentralized fun! 🐀💃 #MiltonCoin
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is ratomilton about?
Ratomilton is a memecoin inspired by Milton, the viral dancing rat on TikTok. It is a cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, symbolized as $MILTON. The project embodies the fun and community-driven spirit of Milton's groovy moves, aiming to bring decentralized fun to the crypto world.
What makes ratomilton unique?
Ratomilton stands out as a fast and fun memecoin powered by the Solana blockchain. Its uniqueness lies in its community-focused approach and the blend of meme culture with cryptocurrency, creating a vibrant and engaging experience for participants.
What's the history of ratomilton?
Ratomilton was inspired by Milton, a TikTok-famous dancing rat known for his entertaining videos. The project leverages Milton's popularity to create a memecoin that captures the essence of his viral fame and translates it into a cryptocurrency.
What's next for ratomilton?
The future of Ratomilton involves continuing to build a strong community and further developing the $MILTON cryptocurrency. The project aims to maintain its momentum by fostering engagement and innovation within the Solana blockchain ecosystem.
What can ratomilton be used for?
Ratomilton can be used as a cryptocurrency for transactions, trading, and participating in the Solana blockchain ecosystem. It also serves as a way to join a community that celebrates fun, memes, and decentralized finance.
What is the current price of ratomilton?
ratomilton (MILTON) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.
What role does ratomilton play in its ecosystem?
As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, MILTON often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.
How actively is MILTON being traded today?
Over the last 24 hours, MILTON recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.
What is the circulating supply of ratomilton?
There are 998585321.390061 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.
What is the market cap and rank of MILTON?
ratomilton currently holds market rank #7735 with a market capitalization of ₦19890716.8435243563408000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.
How has ratomilton performed in the last 24 hours?
Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.
How does ratomilton compare to similar assets in the same category?
Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, MILTON demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.
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