What is ratomilton about?

Ratomilton is a memecoin inspired by Milton, the viral dancing rat on TikTok. It is a cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain, symbolized as $MILTON. The project embodies the fun and community-driven spirit of Milton's groovy moves, aiming to bring decentralized fun to the crypto world.

What makes ratomilton unique?

Ratomilton stands out as a fast and fun memecoin powered by the Solana blockchain. Its uniqueness lies in its community-focused approach and the blend of meme culture with cryptocurrency, creating a vibrant and engaging experience for participants.

What's the history of ratomilton?

Ratomilton was inspired by Milton, a TikTok-famous dancing rat known for his entertaining videos. The project leverages Milton's popularity to create a memecoin that captures the essence of his viral fame and translates it into a cryptocurrency.

What's next for ratomilton?

The future of Ratomilton involves continuing to build a strong community and further developing the $MILTON cryptocurrency. The project aims to maintain its momentum by fostering engagement and innovation within the Solana blockchain ecosystem.

What can ratomilton be used for?

Ratomilton can be used as a cryptocurrency for transactions, trading, and participating in the Solana blockchain ecosystem. It also serves as a way to join a community that celebrates fun, memes, and decentralized finance.

What is the current price of ratomilton?

ratomilton (MILTON) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does ratomilton play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, MILTON often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is MILTON being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, MILTON recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of ratomilton?

There are 998585321.390061 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of MILTON?

ratomilton currently holds market rank #7735 with a market capitalization of ₦19890716.8435243563408000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has ratomilton performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does ratomilton compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, MILTON demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.