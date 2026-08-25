Ratio1 Price Today

The live Ratio1 (R1) price today is $ 0.374219, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current R1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.374219 per R1.

Ratio1 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 412,402, with a circulating supply of 1.10M R1. During the last 24 hours, R1 traded between $ 0.374136 (low) and $ 0.376522 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.04, while the all-time low was $ 0.372482.

In short-term performance, R1 moved -0.00% in the last hour and -4.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.71.

Ratio1 (R1) Market Information

Market Cap $ 412.40K$ 412.40K $ 412.40K Volume (24H) $ 31.71$ 31.71 $ 31.71 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.71M$ 1.71M $ 1.71M Circulation Supply 1.10M 1.10M 1.10M Total Supply 4,582,146.637268339 4,582,146.637268339 4,582,146.637268339

The current Market Cap of Ratio1 is $ 412.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.71. The circulating supply of R1 is 1.10M, with a total supply of 4582146.637268339. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.71M.