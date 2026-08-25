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The live Ratio1 price today is 0.374219 USD.R1 market cap is 412,402 USD. Track real-time R1 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Ratio1 price today is 0.374219 USD.R1 market cap is 412,402 USD. Track real-time R1 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Ratio1 Price (R1)

Unlisted

1 R1 to USD Live Price:

$0.374259
$0.374259$0.374259
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Ratio1 (R1) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:09:10 (UTC+8)

Ratio1 Price Today

The live Ratio1 (R1) price today is $ 0.374219, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current R1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.374219 per R1.

Ratio1 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 412,402, with a circulating supply of 1.10M R1. During the last 24 hours, R1 traded between $ 0.374136 (low) and $ 0.376522 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.04, while the all-time low was $ 0.372482.

In short-term performance, R1 moved -0.00% in the last hour and -4.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.71.

Ratio1 (R1) Market Information

$ 412.40K
$ 412.40K$ 412.40K

$ 31.71
$ 31.71$ 31.71

$ 1.71M
$ 1.71M$ 1.71M

1.10M
1.10M 1.10M

4,582,146.637268339
4,582,146.637268339 4,582,146.637268339

The current Market Cap of Ratio1 is $ 412.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.71. The circulating supply of R1 is 1.10M, with a total supply of 4582146.637268339. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.71M.

Ratio1 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.374136
$ 0.374136$ 0.374136
24H Low
$ 0.376522
$ 0.376522$ 0.376522
24H High

$ 0.374136
$ 0.374136$ 0.374136

$ 0.376522
$ 0.376522$ 0.376522

$ 9.04
$ 9.04$ 9.04

$ 0.372482
$ 0.372482$ 0.372482

-0.00%

+0.01%

-4.29%

-4.29%

Price Prediction for Ratio1

Ratio1 (R1) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of R1 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ratio1 (R1) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ratio1 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Ratio1 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for R1 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Ratio1 Price Prediction.

What is Ratio1 (R1)

Ratio1 Protocol is a decentralized AI compute network that enables trustless execution of machine learning workloads across independently operated edge nodes. It uses a license-based model powered by the R1 token, which is distributed solely through node availability and AI task execution, verified via oracle consensus. The protocol combines Proof of Availability (PoA) and Proof of AI (PoAI) to ensure fair rewards and real-world utility. Ratio1’s smart contracts are non-upgradable and deployed on the Base blockchain. The system includes decentralized components such as R1FS for distributed file storage, OracleSync for validation, and ChainDist for job scheduling. The protocol aims to provide scalable and energy-efficient AI infrastructure without relying on centralized cloud providers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Ratio1

What is the current price of Ratio1?

Trading at ₦508.30763391575884072000, Ratio1 has shown a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact R1's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 1102039.2007698799 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Ratio1?

Its market capitalization is ₦560172211.57163793776000, ranking #3757 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

R1 recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦508.19489369248047168000 and ₦511.43583553274780336000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Ratio1 fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Software as a service,DePIN,Base Ecosystem category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Software as a service,DePIN,Base Ecosystem token, R1 competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ratio1

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:09:10 (UTC+8)

Ratio1 (R1) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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