Ratio1 Price (R1)
The live Ratio1 (R1) price today is $ 0.374219, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current R1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.374219 per R1.
Ratio1 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 412,402, with a circulating supply of 1.10M R1. During the last 24 hours, R1 traded between $ 0.374136 (low) and $ 0.376522 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.04, while the all-time low was $ 0.372482.
In short-term performance, R1 moved -0.00% in the last hour and -4.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.71.
The current Market Cap of Ratio1 is $ 412.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.71. The circulating supply of R1 is 1.10M, with a total supply of 4582146.637268339. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.71M.
-0.00%
+0.01%
-4.29%
-4.29%
In 2040, the price of Ratio1 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ratio1 Protocol is a decentralized AI compute network that enables trustless execution of machine learning workloads across independently operated edge nodes. It uses a license-based model powered by the R1 token, which is distributed solely through node availability and AI task execution, verified via oracle consensus. The protocol combines Proof of Availability (PoA) and Proof of AI (PoAI) to ensure fair rewards and real-world utility. Ratio1’s smart contracts are non-upgradable and deployed on the Base blockchain. The system includes decentralized components such as R1FS for distributed file storage, OracleSync for validation, and ChainDist for job scheduling. The protocol aims to provide scalable and energy-efficient AI infrastructure without relying on centralized cloud providers.
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What is the current price of Ratio1?
Trading at ₦508.30763391575884072000, Ratio1 has shown a price movement of 0.00% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact R1's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 1102039.2007698799 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Ratio1?
Its market capitalization is ₦560172211.57163793776000, ranking #3757 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
R1 recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦508.19489369248047168000 and ₦511.43583553274780336000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Ratio1 fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Software as a service,DePIN,Base Ecosystem category?
As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Software as a service,DePIN,Base Ecosystem token, R1 competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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