Ratehopper AI Price Today

The live Ratehopper AI (ROO) price today is $ 0.0014197, with a 1.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0014197 per ROO.

Ratehopper AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 418,282, with a circulating supply of 294.63M ROO. During the last 24 hours, ROO traded between $ 0.00140398 (low) and $ 0.00146675 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00440741, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ROO moved -- in the last hour and +31.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.35.

Ratehopper AI (ROO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 418.28K$ 418.28K $ 418.28K Volume (24H) $ 3.35$ 3.35 $ 3.35 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.42M$ 1.42M $ 1.42M Circulation Supply 294.63M 294.63M 294.63M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ratehopper AI is $ 418.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.35. The circulating supply of ROO is 294.63M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.42M.