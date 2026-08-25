What is RAT Escape about?

RAT Escape is a meme token on the Solana network. It had a fair launch on pump.fun and successfully graduated to Raydium in November 2024. This achievement is notable as only 1-2% of pump.fun memes graduate, highlighting the strong community support for RAT.

What makes RAT Escape unique?

RAT Escape is led by Rattus, the first RAT to escape the rat race. He created the RAT token to enable his followers to join him. A detailed plan is in development to facilitate more escapes in the future.

What's next for RAT Escape?

Building on Rattus's success, a comprehensive plan is being developed to help more RATs escape, further expanding the community's reach and impact.

What can RAT Escape be used for?

RAT Escape aims to empower more RATs to leave their tunnels and join Rattus, challenging the dominance of dogs and cats on the streets above.

What is the live trading price of RAT Escape today?

The current trading price of RAT Escape stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for RAT?

RAT recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for RAT Escape?

In the last 24 hours, RAT Escape has seen a price movement of 5.97%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has RAT Escape traded in today?

Within the past day, RAT Escape fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.