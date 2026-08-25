Raptoreum Price Today

The live Raptoreum (RTM) price today is $ 0, with a 9.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current RTM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RTM.

Raptoreum currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 415,112, with a circulating supply of 6.89B RTM. During the last 24 hours, RTM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.081262, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RTM moved +1.24% in the last hour and -9.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Raptoreum (RTM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 415.11K$ 415.11K $ 415.11K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.26M$ 1.26M $ 1.26M Circulation Supply 6.89B 6.89B 6.89B Total Supply 21,000,000,000.0 21,000,000,000.0 21,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Raptoreum is $ 415.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RTM is 6.89B, with a total supply of 21000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.26M.