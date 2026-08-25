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The live Raju the Elephant price today is 0 USD.RAJU market cap is 12,791.05 USD. Track real-time RAJU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Raju the Elephant price today is 0 USD.RAJU market cap is 12,791.05 USD. Track real-time RAJU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Raju the Elephant Logo

Raju the Elephant Price (RAJU)

Unlisted

1 RAJU to USD Live Price:

$0.00001279
$0.00001279$0.00001279
-0.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Raju the Elephant (RAJU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:07:23 (UTC+8)

Raju the Elephant Price Today

The live Raju the Elephant (RAJU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAJU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per RAJU.

Raju the Elephant currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,791.05, with a circulating supply of 999.96M RAJU. During the last 24 hours, RAJU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RAJU moved -- in the last hour and +25.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Raju the Elephant (RAJU) Market Information

$ 12.79K
$ 12.79K$ 12.79K

--
----

$ 12.79K
$ 12.79K$ 12.79K

999.96M
999.96M 999.96M

999,960,196.37
999,960,196.37 999,960,196.37

The current Market Cap of Raju the Elephant is $ 12.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of RAJU is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999960196.37. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.79K.

Raju the Elephant Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+0.74%

+25.57%

+25.57%

Price Prediction for Raju the Elephant

Raju the Elephant (RAJU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RAJU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Raju the Elephant (RAJU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Raju the Elephant could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Raju the Elephant will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RAJU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Raju the Elephant Price Prediction.

What is Raju the Elephant (RAJU)

The chronic injuries that Raju had sustained during the time of his brutal captivity continue to persist, although with dedicated care by our expert veterinarians they are healing well. The chronic hip abscess on his left side continues to be treated using antiseptic medicines and antibiotics. The progress has been remarkable even though the wound might not heal completely due to its nature.

Today, Raju is safe at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center where he lives a retired life in a large enclosure. He has around the clock access to his pool and is under the observation of his watchful elephant caregivers and veterinarians.

Lots of love, medical attention, nutritious food and dedicated care have worked wonders for this now healthy and happy elephant. His diet is tailored to his needs, and daily treats of his favorite fresh fruits have helped Raju gain a healthy amount of weight and a delightful amount of confidence.

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Raju the Elephant (RAJU) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Raju the Elephant

Raju the Elephant's Current Status The chronic injuries that Raju had sustained during the time of his brutal captivity continue to persist, although with dedicated care by our expert veterinarians they are healing well. The chronic hip abscess on his left side continues to be treated using antiseptic medicines and antibiotics. The progress has been remarkable even though the wound might not heal completely due to its nature. Today, Raju is safe at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center where he lives a retired life in a large enclosure. He has around the clock access to his pool and is under the observation of his watchful elephant caregivers and veterinarians. Lots of love, medical attention, nutritious food and dedicated care have worked wonders for this now healthy and happy elephant. His diet is tailored to his needs, and daily treats of his favorite fresh fruits have helped Raju gain a healthy amount of weight and a delightful amount of confidence.

What is Raju the Elephant's current price?

Raju the Elephant trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 0.74% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of RAJU?

With a market cap of ₦17374287.1441540037240000, RAJU is ranked #7805 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Raju the Elephant generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of RAJU?

There are 999960196.37 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Raju the Elephant fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Raju the Elephant compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence RAJU?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does RAJU behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Raju the Elephant

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:07:23 (UTC+8)

Raju the Elephant (RAJU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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