Raju the Elephant's Current Status The chronic injuries that Raju had sustained during the time of his brutal captivity continue to persist, although with dedicated care by our expert veterinarians they are healing well. The chronic hip abscess on his left side continues to be treated using antiseptic medicines and antibiotics. The progress has been remarkable even though the wound might not heal completely due to its nature. Today, Raju is safe at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center where he lives a retired life in a large enclosure. He has around the clock access to his pool and is under the observation of his watchful elephant caregivers and veterinarians. Lots of love, medical attention, nutritious food and dedicated care have worked wonders for this now healthy and happy elephant. His diet is tailored to his needs, and daily treats of his favorite fresh fruits have helped Raju gain a healthy amount of weight and a delightful amount of confidence.

What is Raju the Elephant's current price?

Raju the Elephant trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 0.74% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of RAJU?

With a market cap of ₦17374287.1441540037240000, RAJU is ranked #7805 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Raju the Elephant generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of RAJU?

There are 999960196.37 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Raju the Elephant fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Raju the Elephant compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence RAJU?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does RAJU behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.