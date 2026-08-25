What is today's price of rainbowfish (FISH)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 4.03%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of FISH are in circulation?

The circulating supply of FISH is 999791643.719974, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own rainbowfish?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of FISH across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of rainbowfish today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦135352108.78336915336000, positioning rainbowfish at rank #5461 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is FISH being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of rainbowfish?

The recent price movement of 4.03% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.