About Crypto Unicorns Crypto Unicorns is a new blockchain-based game centered around awesomely unique Crypto Unicorn NFTs which players can use in a fun farming simulation and in a variety of exciting battle loops. Farming gameplay centers on Land NFTs which players can buy and upgrade over time. Unicorns love to help around the farm so players can put them to work increasing the productive output of Land and crafting materials to upgrade buildings. Individual Land can be combined by players into neighborhoods designed for highly social real-time gameplay. In this fashion, players can customize their Farm and show it off to the world! We are starting with Farming gameplay followed by Jousting, Racing and Team RPG Battle. Each game type will leverage different Unicorn abilities over time. For example, a really good racing Unicorn might not be a great jouster nor “Battlecorn”. Ultimately, we envision an ever expanding universe of game loops interconnected with the core farming loop. To achieve this, we want to work with the community and other developers to continue adding utility and fun to the Crypto Unicorns Multiverse.

What is the live price of Rainbow Token?

Rainbow Token is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is RBW today?

The price volatility of RBW within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Rainbow Token?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has RBW generated?

In the last 24 hours, RBW accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦4237.9457425121856000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Rainbow Token?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does RBW compare to other Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Polygon Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Liquid Staking Governance Tokens,Animal Racing,Breeding,Liquid Staking tokens?

Within the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Metaverse,Polygon Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Liquid Staking Governance Tokens,Animal Racing,Breeding,Liquid Staking category, RBW shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.