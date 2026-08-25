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The live Rage Protocol price today is 6 USD.RAGE market cap is 433,748 USD. Track real-time RAGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Rage Protocol price today is 6 USD.RAGE market cap is 433,748 USD. Track real-time RAGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Rage Protocol Price (RAGE)

Unlisted

1 RAGE to USD Live Price:

$5.99
$5.99$5.99
-8.74%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Rage Protocol (RAGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:06:26 (UTC+8)

Rage Protocol Price Today

The live Rage Protocol (RAGE) price today is $ 6.0, with a 8.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current RAGE to USD conversion rate is $ 6.0 per RAGE.

Rage Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 433,748, with a circulating supply of 72.30K RAGE. During the last 24 hours, RAGE traded between $ 5.65 (low) and $ 6.73 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 9.65, while the all-time low was $ 5.0.

In short-term performance, RAGE moved -0.00% in the last hour and +13.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.80K.

Rage Protocol (RAGE) Market Information

$ 433.75K
$ 433.75K$ 433.75K

$ 16.80K
$ 16.80K$ 16.80K

$ 433.75K
$ 433.75K$ 433.75K

72.30K
72.30K 72.30K

72,304.32742232156
72,304.32742232156 72,304.32742232156

The current Market Cap of Rage Protocol is $ 433.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.80K. The circulating supply of RAGE is 72.30K, with a total supply of 72304.32742232156. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 433.75K.

Rage Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 5.65
$ 5.65$ 5.65
24H Low
$ 6.73
$ 6.73$ 6.73
24H High

$ 5.65
$ 5.65$ 5.65

$ 6.73
$ 6.73$ 6.73

$ 9.65
$ 9.65$ 9.65

$ 5.0
$ 5.0$ 5.0

-0.00%

-8.55%

+13.15%

+13.15%

Price Prediction for Rage Protocol

Rage Protocol (RAGE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RAGE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rage Protocol (RAGE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rage Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rage Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RAGE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rage Protocol Price Prediction.

What is Rage Protocol (RAGE)

RAGE Protocol is a treasury-backed token system inspired by MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy. RAGE tokens are backed by two deflationary assets: HESTIA (80%, paired to USDC, 45% supply burned) and ULTRAROUND (20%, paired to ETH, 17% supply burned). These backing assets are wrapped as yield-generating pTokens through Peapods Finance.

The protocol creates a self-reinforcing flywheel: when RAGE trades at a premium, arbitrageurs must invest through the protocol to profit, which automatically buys the underlying assets and increases backing value. Combined with delayed claims, investment bonuses, claim exit fees, and accretive dilution, the system systematically increases the backing per RAGE token over time while maintaining market premiums.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Rage Protocol (RAGE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Base Ecosystem

About Rage Protocol

What is the live value of Rage Protocol today?

Today, Rage Protocol trades at ₦8149.895658677280000, experiencing a price movement of -8.55% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is RAGE right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does Rage Protocol have today?

Rage Protocol holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has RAGE traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between ₦7674.4850785877720000 and ₦9141.4662971496824000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for RAGE?

A total of ₦-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret Rage Protocol's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Base Ecosystem asset built on --, RAGE's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rage Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:06:26 (UTC+8)

Rage Protocol (RAGE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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