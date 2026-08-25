What is RADR about?

Radr is a privacy-first payments and identity stack on Solana. It lets apps, APIs, and AI agents charge and pay privately - with zero-knowledge proofs, encrypted amounts, and gasless UX - while staying standards-friendly (x402 “Payment Required”).

What it includes : ShadowID: ZK identity with RLN-style rate limits for safe automation and spam resistance. ShadowPay: Private x402 payments - Groth16 proofs + ElGamal-encrypted amounts + PDA escrow; relayers cover fees. ShadowPath: ZK mixer/anon rails for deeper unlinkability. ShadowMSG: Encrypted messaging tied to ShadowID.

What makes RADR unique?

Full privacy stack, not a single app. ShadowID (ZK identity + RLN), ShadowPay (private x402 payments), ShadowPath (ZK mixer), ShadowMSG (encrypted messaging) all designed to interlock instead of being bolt-ons. Math beats trust. Groth16 proofs + ElGamal-encrypted amounts + on-chain PDA escrow mean verifiable payments without revealing sender/amount no “just trust the facilitator’s backend.” Agent-ready automation. Spending authorizations + on-chain nullifiers enable safe autopay/subscriptions/AI-agent payments without manual wallet popups. Gasless UX by design. Relayers cover fees; users get private, one-click flows after initial funding. x402 done right. Standards-compatible headers and flows, but the facilitator is cryptographically blind; verification and settlement are on-chain, not off-chain logs. Developer-first surface area. Clean REST endpoints, SDKs, mock/test harnesses, and simple paywall/settlement examples that work before you touch a chain. Battle-tested primitives. RLN-style rate limits, Merkle commitments, Poseidon hashing - consistent cryptography across identity, payments, and messaging. Brand + DX that ship. Tight docs, terminal-style UI, and production-ready assets so teams can go from demo → live quickly. Clear token utility runway. $RADR ties the privacy stack together (access tiers, relayer economics, future buy-back/fees), not just “another chain token.

What is the current live price of RADR?

RADR is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 5.41% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the RADR market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is RADR's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7890, supported by a market capitalization of ₦17341361.5656929475128000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 927266774.3773736 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence RADR's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.