Radar Price Today

The live Radar (RADAR) price today is $ 0.00387286, with a 0.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current RADAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00387286 per RADAR.

Radar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 189,559, with a circulating supply of 48.94M RADAR. During the last 24 hours, RADAR traded between $ 0.00384779 (low) and $ 0.00396833 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.864534, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RADAR moved -0.54% in the last hour and +15.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.12.

Radar (RADAR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 189.56K$ 189.56K $ 189.56K Volume (24H) $ 7.12$ 7.12 $ 7.12 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 329.22K$ 329.22K $ 329.22K Circulation Supply 48.94M 48.94M 48.94M Total Supply 85,000,000.0 85,000,000.0 85,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Radar is $ 189.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.12. The circulating supply of RADAR is 48.94M, with a total supply of 85000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 329.22K.