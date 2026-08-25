About Rabbit Finance Rabbit Finance is a cross-chain excess lending protocol that helps deposit users earn more interest and enables liquidity farmers to achieve higher income through high leverage of up to 9x and an optimized reinvestment strategy.

What is the current price of Rabbit Finance?

Rabbit Finance (RABBIT) is trading at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -0.25% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Rabbit Finance play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,BNB Chain Ecosystem sector, RABBIT often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is RABBIT being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, RABBIT recorded ₦-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Rabbit Finance?

There are 106449488.0 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of RABBIT?

Rabbit Finance currently holds market rank #7661 with a market capitalization of ₦21339238.5484193627016000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Rabbit Finance performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -0.25% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Rabbit Finance compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,BNB Chain Ecosystem segment, RABBIT demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.