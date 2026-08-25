Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals Price Today

The live Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) price today is $ 0, with a 8.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHEKEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHEKEL.

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 337,643, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SHEKEL. During the last 24 hours, SHEKEL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01170129, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHEKEL moved +4.12% in the last hour and +72.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.39K.

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 337.64K$ 337.64K $ 337.64K Volume (24H) $ 1.39K$ 1.39K $ 1.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 337.64K$ 337.64K $ 337.64K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals is $ 337.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.39K. The circulating supply of SHEKEL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 337.64K.