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The live Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.SHEKEL market cap is 337,643 USD. Track real-time SHEKEL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.SHEKEL market cap is 337,643 USD. Track real-time SHEKEL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals Logo

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals Price (SHEKEL)

Unlisted

1 SHEKEL to USD Live Price:

$0.00033529
$0.00033529$0.00033529
+4.99%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:05:19 (UTC+8)

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals Price Today

The live Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) price today is $ 0, with a 8.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHEKEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHEKEL.

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 337,643, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SHEKEL. During the last 24 hours, SHEKEL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01170129, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHEKEL moved +4.12% in the last hour and +72.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.39K.

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) Market Information

$ 337.64K
$ 337.64K$ 337.64K

$ 1.39K
$ 1.39K$ 1.39K

$ 337.64K
$ 337.64K$ 337.64K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals is $ 337.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.39K. The circulating supply of SHEKEL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 337.64K.

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01170129
$ 0.01170129$ 0.01170129

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+4.12%

+8.46%

+72.08%

+72.08%

Price Prediction for Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHEKEL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHEKEL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL)

Ai Investment Fund Launchpad. Combining Ai and DeFi, users can launch permissionless fully customizable Investment Funds either human managed or fully managed by Ai. Choose from one of the in-house Ai fund managers or whitelist your favorite Ai agent to manage your Investment Fund. Profit sharing and fee sharing for fund creators. Stakers also earn a share of profits and fees from every fund as rewards.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AI Agent LaunchpadArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

About Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals

About the Ai Investment Fund Launchpad Ai Investment Fund Launchpad combines Ai and DeFi, allowing users to launch permissionless, fully customizable Investment Funds that can be either human-managed or fully managed by Ai. Users can choose from one of the in-house Ai fund managers or whitelist their favorite Ai agent to manage their Investment Fund. The platform offers profit sharing and fee sharing for fund creators, while stakers also earn a share of profits and fees from every fund as rewards.

What is the current price of Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals?

Trading at ₦, Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals has shown a price movement of 8.46% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact SHEKEL's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals?

Its market capitalization is ₦458625869.98046214184000, ranking #3951 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

SHEKEL recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad token, SHEKEL competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:05:19 (UTC+8)

Rabbi Schlomo by Virtuals (SHEKEL) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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