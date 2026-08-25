QuiverX Price Today

The live QuiverX (QRX) price today is $ 0.004664, with a 0.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current QRX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.004664 per QRX.

QuiverX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 445,487, with a circulating supply of 95.52M QRX. During the last 24 hours, QRX traded between $ 0.00460915 (low) and $ 0.00471758 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.153579, while the all-time low was $ 0.00140234.

In short-term performance, QRX moved -0.50% in the last hour and +29.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 359.71.

QuiverX (QRX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 445.49K$ 445.49K $ 445.49K Volume (24H) $ 359.71$ 359.71 $ 359.71 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 466.40K$ 466.40K $ 466.40K Circulation Supply 95.52M 95.52M 95.52M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of QuiverX is $ 445.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 359.71. The circulating supply of QRX is 95.52M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 466.40K.