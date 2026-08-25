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The live Quitcoin price today is 0 USD.QC market cap is 14,368.48 USD. Track real-time QC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Quitcoin price today is 0 USD.QC market cap is 14,368.48 USD. Track real-time QC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Quitcoin Price (QC)

Unlisted

1 QC to USD Live Price:

$0.00001437
$0.00001437$0.00001437
+3.31%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Quitcoin (QC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:04:50 (UTC+8)

Quitcoin Price Today

The live Quitcoin (QC) price today is $ 0, with a 5.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current QC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per QC.

Quitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,368.48, with a circulating supply of 992.16M QC. During the last 24 hours, QC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01184032, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, QC moved -0.66% in the last hour and +1.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Quitcoin (QC) Market Information

$ 14.37K
$ 14.37K$ 14.37K

--
----

$ 14.47K
$ 14.47K$ 14.47K

992.16M
992.16M 992.16M

998,905,200.840363
998,905,200.840363 998,905,200.840363

The current Market Cap of Quitcoin is $ 14.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QC is 992.16M, with a total supply of 998905200.840363. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.47K.

Quitcoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01184032
$ 0.01184032$ 0.01184032

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.66%

+5.44%

+1.96%

+1.96%

Price Prediction for Quitcoin

Quitcoin (QC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of QC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Quitcoin (QC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Quitcoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Quitcoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for QC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Quitcoin Price Prediction.

What is Quitcoin (QC)

Quitcoin is a pioneering crypto project born from satire but grounded in real technological innovation. We combine the cultural power of memes with the intelligent design of AI agents to build a self-sustaining, on-chain/off-chain community. Our mission is to reward people who choose freedom over grind, by offering meaningful roles, incentives, and ownership through blockchain and AI-driven systems.

At its core, Quitcoin is more than just a meme coin it's a paradigm shift. We're testing and developing proprietary technology that leverages agentic AI to moderate and evolve our community in real time. Our bots monitor on-chain behaviours, analyse social sentiment, assign community roles, and drive user engagement with fairness and transparency. The Quitcoin ecosystem is backed by an experienced team of blockchain and AI developers, bringing forward a suite of innovations including: • Behavioural tokenomics tied to wallet activity and memetic contribution • Real-time role assignment based on trust, loyalty, and creativity • Automated distribution systems for rewards and airdrops • Insightful dashboards for investors and community metrics

Our investor page (https://quitcoincrypto.com/investors) outlines the core technological assets being developed, the potential for strategic partnerships, and the unique IP underpinning our ecosystem. This includes community management protocols, AI moderation agents, and data driven market engagement strategies all underpinned by a commitment to open experimentation and community feedback. Quitcoin is designed to thrive in volatility, reward courage, and scale through culture. It's a living experiment in decentralised influence, where the memes are real, the tech is serious and the vision is freedom.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Quitcoin

What is the real-time price of Quitcoin today?

The live price of Quitcoin stands at ₦, moving 5.44% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for QC?

QC has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Quitcoin showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is QC currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests QC is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Quitcoin?

With a market cap of ₦19516935.4622985540224000, Quitcoin is ranked #7775, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has QC seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Quitcoin compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦16.0828954275582953216000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence QC's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (992155200.840363 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Quitcoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:04:50 (UTC+8)

Quitcoin (QC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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