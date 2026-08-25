Quitcoin Price Today

The live Quitcoin (QC) price today is $ 0, with a 5.44% change over the past 24 hours. The current QC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per QC.

Quitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,368.48, with a circulating supply of 992.16M QC. During the last 24 hours, QC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01184032, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, QC moved -0.66% in the last hour and +1.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Quitcoin (QC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.37K$ 14.37K $ 14.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.47K$ 14.47K $ 14.47K Circulation Supply 992.16M 992.16M 992.16M Total Supply 998,905,200.840363 998,905,200.840363 998,905,200.840363

The current Market Cap of Quitcoin is $ 14.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QC is 992.16M, with a total supply of 998905200.840363. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.47K.