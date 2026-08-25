Quick Intel Price (QKNTL)
The live Quick Intel (QKNTL) price today is $ 0.00117796, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current QKNTL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00117796 per QKNTL.
Quick Intel currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 94,187, with a circulating supply of 79.96M QKNTL. During the last 24 hours, QKNTL traded between $ 0.00117409 (low) and $ 0.00118683 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.149149, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, QKNTL moved -0.46% in the last hour and +22.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.06.
The current Market Cap of Quick Intel is $ 94.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.06. The circulating supply of QKNTL is 79.96M, with a total supply of 80000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.24K.
-0.46%
-0.49%
+22.54%
+22.54%
In 2040, the price of Quick Intel could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? QUICKI is a suite of safety and security multi-chain tools, with first of its kind scam detection mechanisms for Blockchain, keeping Web3 safer! While other scanners do similar scans, the date is not in real-time. QUICKI scans the asset in real-time at the time of scan to provide an accurate result without stale data. With investors using QUICKI to scan projects before they invest, they get a wholeistic view of that token like taxes, honeypot check, locked liquidity, hidden owner, hidden malicious functions, hidden contract modifiers, and more. Quicki also has a Dashboard that is a one-stop shop for new and existing tokens across chains, directly integrated with the Quicki Scan to quickly spot scams and avoid them.
What makes your project unique? QUICKI has created the first of its kind tool that scans down to the contract and alerts on malicious code.
History of your project. Launched on February 11th, 2023, and have done over 5 thousand scans on tokens.
What’s next for your project? QUICKI’s future plans include expanding to support more chains and become the defacto in safety and security in web3.
What can your token be used for? The token can be used to unlock tier levels on the platform that unlocks additional features.
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What is Quick Intel about?
QUICKI is a suite of safety and security multi-chain tools designed to keep Web3 safer by providing first-of-its-kind scam detection mechanisms for Blockchain. Unlike other scanners that offer similar scans but with stale data, QUICKI scans assets in real-time to provide accurate results. Investors using QUICKI can gain a holistic view of tokens, including details on taxes, honeypot checks, locked liquidity, hidden owner information, malicious functions, and more. The platform also features a Dashboard that serves as a one-stop shop for new and existing tokens across multiple chains, directly integrated with Quicki Scan to quickly identify and avoid scams.
What makes Quick Intel unique?
QUICKI stands out as the first tool of its kind that scans down to the contract level and alerts users to malicious code, setting a new standard in Web3 security.
What's the history of Quick Intel?
QUICKI was launched on February 11th, 2023, and has successfully performed over 5,000 token scans since its inception.
What's next for Quick Intel?
Looking ahead, QUICKI plans to expand its support to more chains, aiming to become the go-to platform for safety and security in Web3.
What can Quick Intel be used for?
The QUICKI token can be used to unlock tier levels on the platform, which in turn unlock additional features for users.
What is the live price of Quick Intel?
Quick Intel is trading at ₦1.6000418483492481248000, showing a price movement of -0.49% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is QKNTL today?
The price volatility of QKNTL within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for Quick Intel?
The token fluctuated between ₦1.5947851656494012792000 (low) and ₦1.6120901107646593704000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has QKNTL generated?
In the last 24 hours, QKNTL accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is ₦202.59146459934293912000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for Quick Intel?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does QKNTL compare to other Analytics,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,DeFAI,Made in USA tokens?
Within the Analytics,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,DeFAI,Made in USA category, QKNTL shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
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