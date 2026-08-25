What is QUEEN POOIE about?

Queen Pooie’s mission is to provide a fun, community-centric cryptocurrency ecosystem on Pulsechain, building upon advanced token mechanics derived from UFO and pTGC, both of which are premier store of value tokens with premier store of value tokenomics. We seek to foster a thriving, light-hearted, yet profitable environment for our holders.

What makes QUEEN POOIE unique?

Queen Pooie’s tokenomics are influenced by the core principles of our Alien technology via UFO and pTGC, both of which represent premier store of value tokens. Designed to create sustainable value for holders, the Queen Pooie tokenomics emphasizes deflationary mechanisms, liquidity stability, reflection, and rewards through technical distribution.

What is the current trading price of QUEEN POOIE?

QUEEN POOIE (QUEEN2) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of 5.07% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing QUEEN POOIE's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,PulseChain Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in QUEEN2?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is QUEEN POOIE's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5417 with a market capitalization of ₦143765517.73501033208000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about QUEEN2?

With 2222222222.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to QUEEN POOIE's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does QUEEN POOIE stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,PulseChain Ecosystem tokens, QUEEN2 continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.