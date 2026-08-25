About Qubit The Quantum Dog Qubit the dog, a loyal companion on the Google blockchain frontier, spends its days fetching quantum insights and sniffing out the future of decentralized tech. When not pondering entanglement and superposition, Qubit enjoys chasing cosmic treats and wagging its tail at the edges of possibility. Qubit the dog is a mascot associated with Google's Quantum AI team, known for his appearances in interviews and promotional materials related to quantum computing. His presence adds a whimsical touch to complex topics, making quantum computing more approachable.

What is the current market price of Qubit The Quantum Dog?

Qubit The Quantum Dog is valued at ₦, moving 0.58% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does QUBIT have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of QUBIT. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Qubit The Quantum Dog on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of QUBIT?

The circulating supply stands at 997452163.137911, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Qubit The Quantum Dog?

Qubit The Quantum Dog generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does QUBIT perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Mascot-Themed competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Mascot-Themed segment, QUBIT's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.