Qubit Price (QBIT)
The live Qubit (QBIT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current QBIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per QBIT.
Qubit currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 82,450, with a circulating supply of 1.00B QBIT. During the last 24 hours, QBIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01578659, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, QBIT moved +0.24% in the last hour and +30.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Qubit is $ 82.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QBIT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.45K.
+0.24%
+1.50%
+30.38%
+30.38%
In 2040, the price of Qubit could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Qubit is a decentralized protocol that provides permissionless access to real quantum computing infrastructure. It allows users to execute circuits on live quantum processing units (QPUs), access native quantum randomness, and experiment with quantum-secure primitives directly on-chain.
Designed to bridge the gap between cutting-edge quantum hardware and the evolving landscape of Web3, Qubit enables developers, researchers, and everyday users to engage with real quantum computing through a streamlined blockchain interface. Its mission is to democratize access to quantum resources and foster a new generation of decentralized applications that integrate quantum capabilities.
The platform operates on-chain, with smart contracts governing access, verification, and usage of quantum compute jobs. Users can submit quantum circuits via the Qubit interface, route them to live QPUs, and retrieve the results, all while maintaining full transparency and verifiability on the blockchain.
Beyond computational access, Qubit offers tools focused on quantum security, including quantum-secure key generation and post-quantum cryptographic primitives. These features are designed to help users and protocols future-proof their infrastructure against the anticipated risks of quantum attacks on classical encryption systems.
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About Qubit Qubit is Mound’s innovative DeFi lending protocol that is optimized to deliver lending as a utility for the BSC. With zero withdrawal fees, Qubit not only reduces the cost of lending and borrowing for retail users, it also enables PancakeBunny and other BSC yield aggregators to employ leveraged strategies to maximize Single Asset returns. Qubit is also committed to supporting vertical integration of code review for PancakeBunny and other farming platforms to enhance BSC ecosystem security, as well as to avoid the destabilizing impact on Layer 2 services of disorganized migrations on Layer 1.
What's Next for Qubit Once the Qubit launch has established a steady equilibrium, we expect to launch a wide spectrum of derivative products (such as margin trading) shortly thereafter.
What is the current price of Qubit?
Trading at ₦, Qubit has shown a price movement of 1.49% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact QBIT's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Qubit?
Its market capitalization is ₦111993149.50965695600000, ranking #5703 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
QBIT recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Qubit fit within the Wallets,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN category?
As a Wallets,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN token, QBIT competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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