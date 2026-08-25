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The live Qubit price today is 0 USD.QBIT market cap is 82,450 USD. Track real-time QBIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Qubit price today is 0 USD.QBIT market cap is 82,450 USD. Track real-time QBIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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QBIT Price Info

What is QBIT

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QBIT Price Forecast

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Qubit Price (QBIT)

Unlisted

1 QBIT to USD Live Price:

$0.00008237
$0.00008237$0.00008237
+0.19%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Qubit (QBIT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:03:41 (UTC+8)

Qubit Price Today

The live Qubit (QBIT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current QBIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per QBIT.

Qubit currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 82,450, with a circulating supply of 1.00B QBIT. During the last 24 hours, QBIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01578659, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, QBIT moved +0.24% in the last hour and +30.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Qubit (QBIT) Market Information

$ 82.45K
$ 82.45K$ 82.45K

--
----

$ 82.45K
$ 82.45K$ 82.45K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Qubit is $ 82.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of QBIT is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.45K.

Qubit Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01578659
$ 0.01578659$ 0.01578659

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.24%

+1.50%

+30.38%

+30.38%

Price Prediction for Qubit

Qubit (QBIT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of QBIT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Qubit (QBIT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Qubit could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Qubit will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for QBIT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Qubit Price Prediction.

What is Qubit (QBIT)

Qubit is a decentralized protocol that provides permissionless access to real quantum computing infrastructure. It allows users to execute circuits on live quantum processing units (QPUs), access native quantum randomness, and experiment with quantum-secure primitives directly on-chain.

Designed to bridge the gap between cutting-edge quantum hardware and the evolving landscape of Web3, Qubit enables developers, researchers, and everyday users to engage with real quantum computing through a streamlined blockchain interface. Its mission is to democratize access to quantum resources and foster a new generation of decentralized applications that integrate quantum capabilities.

The platform operates on-chain, with smart contracts governing access, verification, and usage of quantum compute jobs. Users can submit quantum circuits via the Qubit interface, route them to live QPUs, and retrieve the results, all while maintaining full transparency and verifiability on the blockchain.

Beyond computational access, Qubit offers tools focused on quantum security, including quantum-secure key generation and post-quantum cryptographic primitives. These features are designed to help users and protocols future-proof their infrastructure against the anticipated risks of quantum attacks on classical encryption systems.

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Qubit (QBIT) Resource

Official Website

About Qubit

About Qubit Qubit is Mound’s innovative DeFi lending protocol that is optimized to deliver lending as a utility for the BSC. With zero withdrawal fees, Qubit not only reduces the cost of lending and borrowing for retail users, it also enables PancakeBunny and other BSC yield aggregators to employ leveraged strategies to maximize Single Asset returns. Qubit is also committed to supporting vertical integration of code review for PancakeBunny and other farming platforms to enhance BSC ecosystem security, as well as to avoid the destabilizing impact on Layer 2 services of disorganized migrations on Layer 1.

What's Next for Qubit Once the Qubit launch has established a steady equilibrium, we expect to launch a wide spectrum of derivative products (such as margin trading) shortly thereafter.

What is the current price of Qubit?

Trading at ₦, Qubit has shown a price movement of 1.49% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact QBIT's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Qubit?

Its market capitalization is ₦111993149.50965695600000, ranking #5703 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

QBIT recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Qubit fit within the Wallets,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN category?

As a Wallets,Ethereum Ecosystem,DePIN token, QBIT competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Qubit

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:03:41 (UTC+8)

Qubit (QBIT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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