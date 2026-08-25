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The live QUBI Tokenized RWA price today is 0 USD.$QBIT market cap is 42,441 USD. Track real-time $QBIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live QUBI Tokenized RWA price today is 0 USD.$QBIT market cap is 42,441 USD. Track real-time $QBIT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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QUBI Tokenized RWA Logo

QUBI Tokenized RWA Price ($QBIT)

Unlisted

1 $QBIT to USD Live Price:

$0.00004209
$0.00004209$0.00004209
+3.31%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:03:32 (UTC+8)

QUBI Tokenized RWA Price Today

The live QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT) price today is $ 0, with a 5.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current $QBIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $QBIT.

QUBI Tokenized RWA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 42,441, with a circulating supply of 999.85M $QBIT. During the last 24 hours, $QBIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00136394, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $QBIT moved -0.66% in the last hour and +50.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT) Market Information

$ 42.44K
$ 42.44K$ 42.44K

--
----

$ 42.44K
$ 42.44K$ 42.44K

999.85M
999.85M 999.85M

999,848,240.5780685
999,848,240.5780685 999,848,240.5780685

The current Market Cap of QUBI Tokenized RWA is $ 42.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $QBIT is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999848240.5780685. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.44K.

QUBI Tokenized RWA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00136394
$ 0.00136394$ 0.00136394

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.66%

+5.49%

+50.67%

+50.67%

Price Prediction for QUBI Tokenized RWA

QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of $QBIT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of QUBI Tokenized RWA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price QUBI Tokenized RWA will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for $QBIT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking QUBI Tokenized RWA Price Prediction.

What is QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT)

Project Description for QUBI QUBI is an innovative blockchain-based platform designed to tokenize Real World Assets (RWA), including real estate, art, and other high-value assets. By leveraging smart contracts on the Solana blockchain, QUBI makes investment in RWAs more accessible, liquid, and secure.

Purpose and Function: QUBI aims to democratize asset ownership by allowing users to buy, sell, and trade fractional or whole RWAs globally. This reduces entry barriers and increases liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets.

Utility of $QBIT: $QBIT serves as the platform’s utility token, facilitating transactions, governance, staking, and access to exclusive investment opportunities within the QUBI ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About QUBI Tokenized RWA

What is QUBI Tokenized RWA about?

QUBI is an innovative blockchain-based platform designed to tokenize Real World Assets (RWA), including real estate, art, and other high-value assets. By leveraging smart contracts on the Solana blockchain, QUBI makes investment in RWAs more accessible, liquid, and secure.

What makes QUBI Tokenized RWA unique?

QUBI aims to democratize asset ownership by allowing users to buy, sell, and trade fractional or whole RWAs globally. This reduces entry barriers and increases liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets.

What can QUBI Tokenized RWA be used for?

$QBIT serves as the platform’s utility token, facilitating transactions, governance, staking, and access to exclusive investment opportunities within the QUBI ecosystem.

How much is QUBI Tokenized RWA worth right now?

QUBI Tokenized RWA is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 5.48% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is $QBIT going up or down today?

$QBIT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol ecosystem.

How popular is QUBI Tokenized RWA today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling $QBIT.

What makes QUBI Tokenized RWA different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol category and built on the -- network, $QBIT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much $QBIT exists in the market?

There are 999848240.5780685 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is QUBI Tokenized RWA's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦1.8526614474493815472000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About QUBI Tokenized RWA

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:03:32 (UTC+8)

QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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