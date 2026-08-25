QUBI Tokenized RWA Price ($QBIT)
The live QUBI Tokenized RWA ($QBIT) price today is $ 0, with a 5.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current $QBIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $QBIT.
QUBI Tokenized RWA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 42,441, with a circulating supply of 999.85M $QBIT. During the last 24 hours, $QBIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00136394, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, $QBIT moved -0.66% in the last hour and +50.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of QUBI Tokenized RWA is $ 42.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $QBIT is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999848240.5780685. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.44K.
-0.66%
+5.49%
+50.67%
+50.67%
In 2040, the price of QUBI Tokenized RWA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Project Description for QUBI QUBI is an innovative blockchain-based platform designed to tokenize Real World Assets (RWA), including real estate, art, and other high-value assets. By leveraging smart contracts on the Solana blockchain, QUBI makes investment in RWAs more accessible, liquid, and secure.
Purpose and Function: QUBI aims to democratize asset ownership by allowing users to buy, sell, and trade fractional or whole RWAs globally. This reduces entry barriers and increases liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets.
Utility of $QBIT: $QBIT serves as the platform’s utility token, facilitating transactions, governance, staking, and access to exclusive investment opportunities within the QUBI ecosystem.
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What is QUBI Tokenized RWA about?
QUBI is an innovative blockchain-based platform designed to tokenize Real World Assets (RWA), including real estate, art, and other high-value assets. By leveraging smart contracts on the Solana blockchain, QUBI makes investment in RWAs more accessible, liquid, and secure.
What makes QUBI Tokenized RWA unique?
QUBI aims to democratize asset ownership by allowing users to buy, sell, and trade fractional or whole RWAs globally. This reduces entry barriers and increases liquidity for traditionally illiquid assets.
What can QUBI Tokenized RWA be used for?
$QBIT serves as the platform’s utility token, facilitating transactions, governance, staking, and access to exclusive investment opportunities within the QUBI ecosystem.
How much is QUBI Tokenized RWA worth right now?
QUBI Tokenized RWA is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 5.48% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is $QBIT going up or down today?
$QBIT has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol ecosystem.
How popular is QUBI Tokenized RWA today?
The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling $QBIT.
What makes QUBI Tokenized RWA different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol category and built on the -- network, $QBIT offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much $QBIT exists in the market?
There are 999848240.5780685 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is QUBI Tokenized RWA's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦1.8526614474493815472000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
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