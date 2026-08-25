What is QubeCV AI about?

QubeCV AI is developing a platform for Recruitment 5.0, utilizing AI Agents and blockchain technology to provide transparent, secure, and intelligent hiring processes. The project addresses key recruitment challenges, such as CV authenticity verification and efficient talent matching. The $QCV token is a core component of the ecosystem.

What makes QubeCV AI unique?

With the increasing demand for automated and transparent solutions in the multi-billion dollar HR market, QubeCV AI has the potential to become a significant player in the Web3 ecosystem, setting a new standard in talent management.

What is the current price of QubeCV AI?

The live price of QubeCV AI (QCV) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is QubeCV AI positioned in the market?

QubeCV AI currently sits at market rank #4240, supported by a market capitalization of ₦358989320.60530305520000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of QCV?

The circulating supply of QCV is 900000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of QubeCV AI?

During the last 24 hours, QubeCV AI traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is QubeCV AI from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

QubeCV AI reached an all-time high of ₦1.4801025505723808208000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is QCV trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for QubeCV AI?

The current price movement of -3.70% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Base Ecosystem,AI Applications. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.