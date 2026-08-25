What is QuantumCoin about?

QuantumCoin is a quantum-resistant Layer 1 blockchain with smart contracts support and proof-of-stake consensus. Smart contracts are EVM compatible.

What makes QuantumCoin unique?

QuantumCoin uses NIST standardized cryptography to secure accounts and inter-node communication traffic. More details about the underlying cryptography are available in the Quantum Resistance Whitepaper at https://quantumcoin.org/quantum-resistance.html

What's the history of QuantumCoin?

QuantumCoin's mainnet was launched on December 31, 2023. Developers can use smart contracts written in Solidity due to EVM compatibility.

What's next for QuantumCoin?

The QuantumCoin community is working on the next set of features as part of the aspirational roadmap to solve real-world problems, using the secure and decentralized blockchain as a base.

What can QuantumCoin be used for?

QuantumCoin is a community-driven project. The vision of QuantumCoin is detailed in the vision paper at https://quantumcoin.org/vision.html

What is the live trading price of QuantumCoin today?

The current trading price of QuantumCoin stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for QE?

QE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for QuantumCoin?

In the last 24 hours, QuantumCoin has seen a price movement of 10.86%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has QuantumCoin traded in today?

Within the past day, QuantumCoin fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.