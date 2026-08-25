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The live QuantumCoin price today is 0 USD.QE market cap is 114,533 USD. Track real-time QE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live QuantumCoin price today is 0 USD.QE market cap is 114,533 USD. Track real-time QE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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QuantumCoin Price (QE)

Unlisted

1 QE to USD Live Price:

$0.00011655
$0.00011655$0.00011655
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
QuantumCoin (QE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:03:01 (UTC+8)

QuantumCoin Price Today

The live QuantumCoin (QE) price today is $ 0, with a 10.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current QE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per QE.

QuantumCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 114,533, with a circulating supply of 999.63M QE. During the last 24 hours, QE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, QE moved +0.09% in the last hour and +45.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 314.57.

QuantumCoin (QE) Market Information

$ 114.53K
$ 114.53K$ 114.53K

$ 314.57
$ 314.57$ 314.57

$ 114.53K
$ 114.53K$ 114.53K

999.63M
999.63M 999.63M

999,627,708.599814
999,627,708.599814 999,627,708.599814

The current Market Cap of QuantumCoin is $ 114.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 314.57. The circulating supply of QE is 999.63M, with a total supply of 999627708.599814. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 114.53K.

QuantumCoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.09%

+10.87%

+45.46%

+45.46%

Price Prediction for QuantumCoin

QuantumCoin (QE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of QE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
QuantumCoin (QE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of QuantumCoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price QuantumCoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for QE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking QuantumCoin Price Prediction.

What is QuantumCoin (QE)

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QuantumCoin (QE) Resource

Official Website

About QuantumCoin

What is QuantumCoin about?

QuantumCoin is a quantum-resistant Layer 1 blockchain with smart contracts support and proof-of-stake consensus. Smart contracts are EVM compatible.

What makes QuantumCoin unique?

QuantumCoin uses NIST standardized cryptography to secure accounts and inter-node communication traffic. More details about the underlying cryptography are available in the Quantum Resistance Whitepaper at https://quantumcoin.org/quantum-resistance.html

What's the history of QuantumCoin?

QuantumCoin's mainnet was launched on December 31, 2023. Developers can use smart contracts written in Solidity due to EVM compatibility.

What's next for QuantumCoin?

The QuantumCoin community is working on the next set of features as part of the aspirational roadmap to solve real-world problems, using the secure and decentralized blockchain as a base.

What can QuantumCoin be used for?

QuantumCoin is a community-driven project. The vision of QuantumCoin is detailed in the vision paper at https://quantumcoin.org/vision.html

What is the live trading price of QuantumCoin today?

The current trading price of QuantumCoin stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for QE?

QE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for QuantumCoin?

In the last 24 hours, QuantumCoin has seen a price movement of 10.86%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has QuantumCoin traded in today?

Within the past day, QuantumCoin fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About QuantumCoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 20:03:01 (UTC+8)

QuantumCoin (QE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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