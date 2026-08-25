Quan2um Price Today

The live Quan2um ($QNTM) price today is $ 0, with a 12.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current $QNTM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $QNTM.

Quan2um currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 217,793, with a circulating supply of 716.02M $QNTM. During the last 24 hours, $QNTM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00700238, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $QNTM moved -0.44% in the last hour and -8.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 8.77K.

Quan2um ($QNTM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 217.79K$ 217.79K $ 217.79K Volume (24H) $ 8.77K$ 8.77K $ 8.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 304.17K$ 304.17K $ 304.17K Circulation Supply 716.02M 716.02M 716.02M Total Supply 999,986,998.492253 999,986,998.492253 999,986,998.492253

The current Market Cap of Quan2um is $ 217.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 8.77K. The circulating supply of $QNTM is 716.02M, with a total supply of 999986998.492253. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 304.17K.