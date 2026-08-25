What is Quakk about?

Quakk is a meme token project developed on the Solana blockchain, featuring a duck-themed concept that integrates a cryptocurrency token, an NFT collection, and plans for real-world utility. The project aims to engage its community through rewards and incentives. Additionally, Quakk intends to establish an in-real-life resort hub where Solana (SOL) can be utilized, enhancing its practical application. The initiative maintains an active online presence through its website, quakklife.com, and social media platforms as well as a Telegram community, fostering interaction and participation among its supporters.

What is the real-time price of Quakk today?

The live price of Quakk stands at ₦, moving 7.13% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for QUAKK?

QUAKK has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Quakk showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is QUAKK currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests QUAKK is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Quakk?

With a market cap of ₦50916473.12758630680000, Quakk is ranked #6668, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has QUAKK seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Quakk compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence QUAKK's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (980267762.0682712 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Moonshot Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.