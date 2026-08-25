What is QUAIN about?

Quain is an advanced RWA & AI agent designed to analyze and recognize all financial markets while offering diverse investment options to crypto users. It aims to open new investment opportunities with a single click in the near future.

What makes QUAIN unique?

By scanning the Solana ecosystem, the entire cryptocurrency market, precious metals, and leading stock indices such as NIKKEI, SHANGHAI, NASDAQ, EURONEXT, and NYSE, Quain provides its users with valuable insights. (Detailed information about the capability to trade in these markets will be shared soon.)

Which blockchain network does QUAIN run on?

QUAIN operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of QUAIN?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 5.88% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does QUAIN belong to?

QUAIN falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),AI Agents,Pump.fun Ecosystem,DeFAI,x402 Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare QUAIN with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of QUAIN?

Its market capitalization is ₦76638902.14231491536000, placing the asset at rank #6148. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of QUAIN is currently circulating?

There are 999664890.560878 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for QUAIN today?

Over the past day, QUAIN generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, QUAIN fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.