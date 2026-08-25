QSTAR Price Today

The live QSTAR (Q*) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current Q* to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per Q*.

QSTAR currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 283,223, with a circulating supply of 9.60B Q*. During the last 24 hours, Q* traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, Q* moved -- in the last hour and +25.85% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

QSTAR (Q*) Market Information

Market Cap $ 283.22K$ 283.22K $ 283.22K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 295.14K$ 295.14K $ 295.14K Circulation Supply 9.60B 9.60B 9.60B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of QSTAR is $ 283.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of Q* is 9.60B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 295.14K.